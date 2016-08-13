Liberty Center hopes to send head coach out with a bang

After finishing the 2015 season with a 6-4 record, and coming up one spot shy of the state playoffs, Liberty-Center is returning a lot of talent to its roster and is looking to make this year extra special for more than one reason.

“It’s special to have a great coach like him my senior season, and hopefully I can send him out with a bang too,” said Zac Carpenter, senior fullback and linebacker.

It’ll be head coach Rex Lingruen’s 31st season at the helm of the Tigers, and also, his last.

“I didn’t want to be too much of a distraction or anything,” Lingruen said. “Plus win, lose or draw I want people to know I’m going out and it’s not dependent on what the season was. They say you know when it’s time and I knew it was time.”

He says the focus is one game at a time, but adds that emotions will be running high as he faces each coach and opponent one last time.

“We want to go out the best we can, but you know, I mean there’s a lot of emotions that will be going on every time because I got a lot of rapport with a lot of coaches and knowing it’s the last time we go out I’m hoping they’ll take it easy on the old man and give us a victory,” Lingruen said.

As for what he’ll miss most, it’s the players.

“I’m going to miss the kids, I mean I love it,” he said. “I still love the coaching and that, and to be honest with you I’m a giant kid myself, that’s why I’ve been able to do it as long as I have.”

And his team agrees.

“He’s definitely a kid at heart,” Carpenter said. “But it’s my last year and I want to go out on a high note too, so it would be even cooler if I could do the same for him.”

“I mean I wish he could stick around a few more years for these younger guys, but, you know, it’s definitely cool to be his last senior group,” said Christian Chambers, senior running back and outside linebacker.

“This season is special obviously because Coach Lingruen is retiring and it’s my last year and I want to go out and be remembered,” said Christian Dawe, senior guard and outside linebacker.

Liberty-Center kicks off Coach Lingruen’s farewell season at home against Tinora.

