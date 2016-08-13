New season means fresh start for Rogers Rams football

We continue our countdown to kickoff at Rogers.

It's been a tough stretch for the Rams.

They've only won three games in the past three seasons, and less than two weeks before two-a-days started, their head coach stepped down.

Insert Shane Kokensparger.

Kokensparger is familiar with the City League and is hoping to turn things around at Rogers.

"Right now our focus is making the kids understand our philosophy in building a team and playing as one team," Kokensparger said. "We want to change the culture and the stigma of what's been happening at Rogers High School and we're looking at definitely getting a better win-loss record than they've had in the past three years, and honestly we're looking to win a city title."

Rogers kicks off their season on the road at Southview.

