Central Toledo church vandalized for 10th time in 2 years

It happened again.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Central Toledo has been vandalized for the tenth time in the last two years.

Folks at the church say enough is enough.

Overnight on Friday, eighty windows were shattered.

And that's what's frustrating.

Everyone at the church knows the rock throwing suspect.

"I think by this time we should be able to get some results on getting this to stop because this is a household of God," said church member Vincent Simpson.

Deacons and trustees from the church spent Saturday covering the broken windows with plastic.

"It's not really understandable. Something really has to be wrong with him," said church member Bobby McDole.

Pastor James Willis says the suspect hears voices when he passes the church causing him to chuck rocks through windows.

Pastor Willis even saves the rocks as evidence.

Documents show the suspect has been picked up and charged with vandalism but always manages to slip through the legal system.

"Well, when it comes up in court they usually send out a notice for us to come down to court. Usually when we get there, he's not there," said Pastor Willis.

In an off camera interview, the mother of the suspect tells WTOL her son is 27 years old, has been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic and in the past did break the church windows.

She hasn't seen him for a year.

He recently returned to town however although she is not sure if he's responsible for the latest vandalism.

"I teach my congregation that vengeance belongs to the Lord. But in a case like this, your congregation gets upset and myself as pastor, I get upset," said Pastor Willis.

In the meantime, the Toledo Police Department has set up a portable security camera outside the church for protection.

