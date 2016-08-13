Oregon Police holding sobriety checkpoint on Saturday night

Barefoot at the Beach at Maumee Bay State Park is a great event raising money for a great cause but police want to make sure everyone stays safe at the event and on the way home.

The Oregon Police Department and Lucas County OVI Taskforce will be holding a sobriety checkpoint on State Rt. 2 on Saturday.

The checkpoint will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Navarre Ave.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to remove impaired drivers from the road and to raise awareness of the continuing problem of impaired drivers.

Police are reminding people to make sure they have a designated driver if they plan on drinking alcohol.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.