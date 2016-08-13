Barefoot at the Beach to raise money for Boys and Girls Club

On Saturday, a special event raising money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo will be happening at Maumee Bay State Park.

Barefoot at the Beach is in its fifteenth year and promises a night of fun while supporting a good cause.

Tickets are $100 and include entertainment by Madison Avenue and a steel drum band as well as food and fireworks.

The event is for ages 21 and up. This year's theme is east coast. The attire is nautical.

A spokesperson for the event says they have already raised their goal of $200,000 and expect to raise even more for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

WTOL's Emily Voss will be emceeing the event, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

For more information, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.