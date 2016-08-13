Two women behind bars, accused of attacking roommate - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two women behind bars, accused of attacking roommate

Two women from Erie County are behind bars and facing several serious charges after allegedly attacking a 63-year-old man.

Abby Shack and Aleah Good are accused of attacking Good's roommate and barricading him in the bathroom before making off with his car and credit cards.

Shack is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft. Good is being held on charges of complicity.

Both women are being held without bond.

