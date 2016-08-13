Wal-Mart theft call turns into 37.5 mile police chase, arrests

Findlay police reported a theft in progress call turned into a 37.5 miles pursuit before two suspects were arrested and taken to separate jails.

This happened Friday around 6 p.m.

According to a press release, an 18-year-old man from Detroit, MI along with a 17-year-old passenger left a Wal-Mart superstore on Trenton Ave. in a maroon Chevy Impala which police followed for 25 minutes until the driver gave up on exit 197 in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Before the chase, police tried to stop the suspect along I-75 near Trenton, but the driver refused and took off traveling northbound on the interstate at high speeds.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and theft and incarcerated at the Hancock County jail. The passenger was also taken into custody at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

Three departments assisted in the pursuit - Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wood County Sheriff's Office and Perrysburg Township.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.