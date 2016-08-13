Monroe Co. police search for utility worker impersonator targeting elderly

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports they are looking for a white man in his 30's with facial hair and missing front teeth who has been going door to door impersonating a utility worker with DTE Energy.

Reports have stated he is driving a silver or gray SUV type vehicle.

On Aug. 11, authorities were notified of a suspicious person who had knocked on the door at a house on Dunbar Avenue in Bedford Township and stated he needed to get into the house to see if the wires were compatible with the work DTE was planning to do outside.

The man was later reported on Aug. 12 in two places - one at Custer Road in Raisinville Township and another at Bellestri Drive in Monroe Township.

At these locations, he has been claiming DTE Energy would be replacing the utility lines in front of the residences he approaches and asks to enter the homes to check the electrical wires inside. Police say it appears he has been targeting the elderly.

If you see this person, you are asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

The sheriff's office reminds all citizens that every utility worker should carry a valid I.D. and credentials. If you suspect a person is not who they say they are, do not let them in to your home.

