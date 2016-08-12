Motorcyclist killed after crash in Margaretta Twp

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Barrett Road, just east of Baybridge.

Police say John Edwards, 49, of Ontario, Canada was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Barrett Road.

Edwards lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edwards was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

Alcohol and excessive speed are considered factors in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.