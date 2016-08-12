Local veteran remembers driving Jeep in Presidential parade

The Jeep Fest parade kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. It's all to celebrate 75 years of Jeep, a vehicle that has been a staple in the United States.

Hundreds will drive a Jeep in Saturday's parade, while Jim Clark, United States Marine, remembers when he drove a Jeep in a different kind of parade, back in the 1960s.

In 1965, Clark was only 22. Two weeks before the inaugural parade for President Lyndon B. Johnson, Clark got the surprise of a lifetime. He'd be

participating in the parade - driving a Jeep.

"It came out of the blue, really cause I didn't know anything of it," said Clark. "I Just knew his inauguration was coming up but that was it. I didn't think anything of it."

Clark joined a group of red, white, and blue Jeeps, which at the time bore the name "Kaiser Jeeps." He says he wasn't allowed to bring a camera to the parade, so he doesn't have any pictures from the day, only awesome memories.

His passenger in the parade was Chief Enos Poorbear from the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota.

"He didn't care too much driving that much - riding that much - in the parade, he wanted to get out,"said Clark. "But we made it through. It was a lot of fun talking to him."

After the parade, Clark received a Presidential Service Badge, which is displayed in his living room.

"Not too many people get those, they pick and choose who gets 'em," said Clark.

He says the whole experience was exciting, being only 50 feet away from President Johnson.



