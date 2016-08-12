Grand Rapids man, 40 others charged in wildlife sting operation

A Grand Rapids man has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury on several misdemeanor and felony charges.

Mandon Freeworth, 36, was arrested by Ohio State Wildlife Officers on August 4, following a long-term investigation called “Operation North Coast."

Freeworth is charged with nine felonies and seven misdemeanors including, engaging in corrupt activity, sales of wildlife, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, among other charges.

The investigation started after the wildlife agency received multiple complaints from landowners and the general public regarding illegal taking and selling of sportfish and deer, by people along Lake Erie.

Below is a list of people charged so far in the operation:

Dawn Large, 42, of Grand Rapids

Robert V. Freeworth, 59, of Grand Rapids

Ronnie L. Borders, 34, of Weston

Jo L. Sears, 62, of Bowling Green

Robert Parker Jr., 64, of Portage

Shawn Matthews, 34, of Grand Rapids

William Seyfried, 70, of Gibsonburg

Rodney Hall, 44, of Bowling Green

Jarod Sinning, 39, of Bowling Green

Albert Tift Jr., 63, of Toledo

Matthew Langlois, 40, of Waterville

Samuel Young, 65, of Liberty Center

Lawrence Turner, 39, of Toledo

Rick Bruielly, 66, of Weston

Beth Blaze, 46, of Swanton

Jason Szczublewski, 40, of Maumee

Cyndal Waldvogel, 30, of Grand Rapids

Roger Havens, 70, of Port Clinton

Steven Rider, 57, of Port Clinton

Carl Taylor Jr., 57, of Lorain

Melissa Taylor, 36, of Lorain

Victor Velez, 35 of Cleveland

Carmillo Gonzales, 57, of Lorain

Dennis Urig, 64, of Sheffield Lake

Anthony Lenz, 31, of Grafton

Ronald Gasparac, 60, of Mansfield

The investigation is still ongoing.

Correction: WTOL originally reported that Louis Takas of Toledo also faced charges in this investigation. Those charges were later dropped.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.