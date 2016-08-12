One person shot at apartment complex in north Toledo

Toledo police say one person has been shot in north Toledo.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near Walnut and Michigan Ave.

That person has been taken to the hospital. It is unclear the condition of the person who was shot.

Police will be looking at surveillance video from a nearby skycop camera.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody.

