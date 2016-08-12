Thirty-three indicted on drug charges in Sandusky County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police began rounding up thirty-three people in Sandusky County who have been indicted on drug-related charges on Friday.

The indictments are based on trafficking, possession, and manufacturing of various drugs including cocaine, marijuana, heroin, meth and controlled counterfeit substances.

So far, these people have been arrested:

Casey Gowitzka Bellevue, Ohio

Michelle Tyson Burgoon, Ohio

Gregory Rodriguez Fremont, Ohio

Sara Warren Fremont, Ohio

Jordan Rodriguez Fremont, Ohio

Gage Villarreal Gibsonburg, Ohio

Mitchell Thomas Fremont, Ohio

Jacob Hemminger Gibsonburg, Ohio

Charles Starks Fremont, Ohio

Rayshon Bradford Fremont, Ohio

Alesha Rich Clyde, Ohio

Amber Arden Clyde, Ohio

Austin Geiss Fremont, Ohio

Jason Caldwell Clyde, Ohio

Italy Czeczeli Clyde, Ohio

Dustin Grubb Bellevue, Ohio

Brandon Adair Clyde, Ohio

Darelle Jones Fremont, Ohio

Police took those who were arrested to the Sandusky County Jail pending arraignment.

