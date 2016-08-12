Thirty-three indicted on drug charges in Sandusky County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thirty-three indicted on drug charges in Sandusky County

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

Police began rounding up thirty-three people in Sandusky County who have been indicted on drug-related charges on Friday.

The indictments are based on trafficking, possession, and manufacturing of various drugs including cocaine, marijuana, heroin, meth and controlled counterfeit substances.

So far, these people have been arrested:

  • Casey Gowitzka Bellevue, Ohio
  • Michelle Tyson Burgoon, Ohio
  • Gregory Rodriguez Fremont, Ohio
  • Sara Warren Fremont, Ohio
  • Jordan Rodriguez Fremont, Ohio
  • Gage Villarreal Gibsonburg, Ohio
  • Mitchell Thomas Fremont, Ohio
  • Jacob Hemminger Gibsonburg, Ohio
  • Charles Starks Fremont, Ohio
  • Rayshon Bradford Fremont, Ohio
  • Alesha Rich Clyde, Ohio
  • Amber Arden Clyde, Ohio
  • Austin Geiss Fremont, Ohio
  • Jason Caldwell Clyde, Ohio
  • Italy Czeczeli Clyde, Ohio
  • Dustin Grubb Bellevue, Ohio
  • Brandon Adair Clyde, Ohio
  • Darelle Jones Fremont, Ohio

Police took those who were arrested to the Sandusky County Jail pending arraignment.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly