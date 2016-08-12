Napoleon HS water polo team holds moment of silence, prayer for crash victims

A cloud of sadness hung over the Napoleon Municipal Swimming Pool. A weekend water polo tournament is missing a team from Columbus after a tragic traffic accident took place not far from the pool.

"There's not many teams. Get to know players playing against. We all have heavy hearts playing today" said Maddie Nye of Napoleon High School.

A van carrying the water polo team from Worthington Kilbourne High School and family members collided with a semi-rig Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 281 and State Road 65 in Custer.

One person, 19-year-old Courtney Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were severely injured and flown by air ambulance to two Toledo hospitals.

"It sure changes your mindset. It puts things in perspective, what's really important. Family, friends, really important. Athletics teaches us lessons. They teach lessons other people are important too," said Mike Nye, Tournament Director.

A moment of silence and prayer was held following one of the matches.

The Napoleon High School water polo team is dedicating the weekend to the Worthington Kilbourne team.

"It's definitely a surprise because we're like a family so hearing the loss of one of the players of any team really strikes the heart of every person involved," said Eadyn Miller.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says the van failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the rig.

Three passengers of the van are still in critical condition. The driver of the semi-rig was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

