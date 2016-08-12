Set up begins for Toledo Jeep Fest

Nearly 50 Jeeps will be on display at the SeaGate Center by the time set up is finished Friday night.

While some Jeeps drove their way to Toledo, others were brought in by semi-trucks.

Cindy Kerr, Director of the Downtown Improvement District, says if the weather holds up, they could see more than 30,000 people downtown Saturday.

"As I started to look through the history books, of celebrations that we've had down here, this is right up there with parade celebrations that we had post World War Two victories. This is the first time we are coming together as a community to celebrate Jeep.

Jeep Fest kicks off Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

