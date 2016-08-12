Hocking County Sheriffs Office issue missing child advisory for 16-year-old

The Hocking County Sheriffs Office has issued a missing child advisory for a 16-year-old.

Police say Gage Alexander was last seen in Logan, Ohio on August 5 around 8:30 p.m.

He is 5’4”, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and Hazel brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.

Police believe Alexander is in danger and may be trying to travel to Williams County.

If you know his whereabouts call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.