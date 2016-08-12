County's local foods week a win-win for farmers and community

A young customer checks out the produce at the Lucas County local foods week event on Friday (Source: WTOL)

Lucas County wrapped up its fifth annual local foods week on Friday in front of One Government Center.

The Lucas County Commissioners partnered with the Northwest Ohio Food Council to put on the event, inviting local farmers, food trucks and even live entertainment.

"We're here with producers, with farmers, with consumers, people who like to eat and everybody in between, just celebrating the bounty that is Northwest Ohio,” said Lucas County Commissioner, Carol Contrada.

Local farmers say events like this are important to their businesses.

Sandy Potter of Tucker Farms is a third generation farmer who sets up at the Toledo farmer’s market and who also took part in Friday’s event.

"I really rely on Toledo customers, they come either here, or down at the Toledo market," said Potter.

The Lucas County Commissioners say events like this are important for both the farmers and the wider community.

"By shopping local, by eating local, you really keep a lot of money right here in Lucas County," said Contrada.

The event became statewide last year after Ohio got the idea from Lucas County.

