Perrysburg City Council work to fill vacancy

In light of Perrysburg City Council President John Kevern passing away, council members are now working to fill the vacant seat.

The city’s lawyer says council members have until August 31 to fill the vacancy. If they don't, the Mayor will appoint someone.

If you would like to be on council, the city asks that you apply online through the Human Resources department by August 19.

Councilman Jonathan Smith tells WTOL a few people have expressed interest.

