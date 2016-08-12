Findlay City Schools offer new career course

Findlay City Schools is adding a state mandated course to their curriculum this year.

This coming school year, 7th graders at Findlay City Schools will be offered a new class called 'Career Explorations' to expose them to all of their future professional possibilities.

The course was mandated by the State last year, but Findlay received a waiver to postpone the course until the 2016-2017 school year.

It introduces 7th graders to 16 different professional fields, teaching them about employment readiness.

The course will be an extension of the vocational courses taught at the Millstream Career Center.

The hope is to help students focus on their future, even if they aren't sure what that future holds.

"The opportunities are there. We just want to make sure that kids see that light at the end of the tunnel, and understand that no matter what your goals are, that you can be very optimistic about where you're going." said Ed Kurt, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools.

Another 8th grade course is also being added to the curriculum, with a focus on business communication.



