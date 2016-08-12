Flag City Balloonfest at risk from stormy weekend

A large Northwest Ohio event is happening right now in Findlay - the 2016 Flag City Balloonfest. But the event's biggest draw might be in jeopardy this weekend.

Founded in 1999, the Flag City Balloonfest has grown into one of the largest hot air balloon festivals in the state.

And despite a forecast of possible thunderstorms rolling in this weekend, organizers say there will be plenty of things to do here even if the balloons are grounded.

The 17th Annual Flag City Balloonfest will host 46 hot air balloons this year. A couple are from Northwest Ohio, but the others hail from eight different states.

This morning, the scheduled media balloon rides that usually kick off the festival had to be cancelled.

Balloonfest President Richard Tidd says safety is their highest priority.

If it is raining, all flights will be cancelled. But for wind, there is a bit of a safety window.

A veteran balloon pilot is on hand all weekend to check the conditions before each flight round.

"They put something up in the sky called a "Pie Ball". And they look and see how it flies, and it'll give us wind speed." said Tidd. "And this morning, the wind speed at low levels was okay, but the wind speed at higher levels was about 20 miles an hour, so we just couldn't fly."

Along with hot air balloons, their will be 30 food vendors, kid's rides, a beer tent and a 5K run Saturday.

The festival averages 20 to 40 thousand attendees.

The free event runs through Sunday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.