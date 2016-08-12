Money Talks News: Best buys at warehouse stores

Most of us are always looking for ways to save a few bucks, and one way to do it is by shopping at warehouse or membership stores.

According to CNBC, more than 120 million people have memberships. And those memberships cost money, $40 to a $100 bucks per year.

Just because something is sold in bulk and displayed on a pallet doesn’t necessarily make it a great deal. What are the best deals at warehouse stores? While that’s going to depend on who’s doing the shopping, there are some standout categories.

One: Alcohol, with the greatest savings coming on high-end, expensive stuff. Most states allow you to buy alcohol without paying for a membership.

Two: Dairy products, especially milk, butter and eggs. Saving can average around 20 percent.

The picture may also be brighter on electronics. By comparison of warranties, they may be longer there than at mainstream retailers.

Meat may also be a better deal, especially high-end meat like lamb and steaks.

Next is drugs. Both prescription and non-prescription. And gas can also be a better deal, as well as giving you the ability to kill two birds with one stone.

Bottom line? You can get some screaming deals at warehouse stores, but the same rules apply here as they do everywhere else: You’re going to save the most money by looking at your unit pricing and buying store brands.

