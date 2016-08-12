Monroe Co. Health Department reports its first Zika case

The Monroe County Health Department is reporting its first case of the Zika Virus in the county.

According to the health department, all cases of Zika in Michigan have been associated with travel to areas where Zika is already present and not by contact with local mosquitoes.

Health officials don’t expect the virus to spread at this time although they advise that travelers and pregnant women still need to take precautions.

The Monroe County Health Department is currently working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to obtain mosquito traps for surveillance.

“We are well aware of the importance of determining if there are mosquitoes that have the ability to transmit the Zika virus in our community and are implementing steps to identify them in they are in our community,” said Monroe County Health Officer Kim Comerzan in a press release.

Zika is typically spread by carrier mosquitoes but transmission can also occur through sexual contact.

According to the health department, Zika virus results in a minor infection that typically resolves on its own. Many people infected with the virus do not experience symptoms or only experience mild symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis.

Symptoms can last for several days to a week. Deaths from Zika are rare.

According to the health department, Zika virus in pregnant women has been linked to microcephaly and other fetal brain defects.

Pregnant women are advised to avoid traveling to areas with Zika and to avoid sex or use protection with sexual partners that have traveled to Zika affected areas.

