Teen indicted by Lucas Co grand jury in murder of brother

A Toledo teen who was accused of shooting and killing his brother has been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury.

Breon Henry,16, is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

He is accused of shooting and killing his 18-year-old brother Bryan Henry at their Georgetown Village Apartment on Middlesex Drive back in July.

