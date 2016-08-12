Teen indicted by Lucas Co grand jury in murder of brother - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen indicted by Lucas Co grand jury in murder of brother

A Toledo teen who was accused of shooting and killing his brother has been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury. 

Breon Henry,16, is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence. 

He is accused of shooting and killing his 18-year-old brother Bryan Henry at their Georgetown Village Apartment on Middlesex Drive back in July.

