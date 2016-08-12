Firefighters to push for passage of stalled Ohio cancer compensation bill

Heart disease and stroke are no longer the number one killers when it comes to our firefighters' health. Cancer has taken over. But a bill in Ohio to help sick firefighters is stalled in the state legislature.

At the Perrysburg Township fire station, there are “Wash Your Hands” signs taped to the windows to remind firefighters that cancer is a real threat because of what they do every day. Firefighters returning from a fire just can't take their health for gr anted.

While firefighters are serving others, they need to watch out for themselves.

A 2013 report by NIOSH, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, said cancer claims many more lives of firefighters than any real-time danger in the field.

Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice said, “House fires are just a toxic soup of chemicals and many of them are carcinogenic in nature.”

He said their turnout gear must be properly decontaminated back at the station and the safety measures don't stop there.

“One of the first things we want to do is get them out of that gear and get them into a nice hot shower so basically they can get any chemicals on their skin, off,” Brice said.

We've learned there will be a push next week at a firefighters union convention in Texas to educate the public about cancer and to pressure Ohio House members to approve Senate Bill 27. It would allow firefighters to claim workers compensation if they get cancer from the job.

The state Senate approved it way back in April, but it's still sitting in a House committee.

When asked about the importance of the bill, Chief Brice said, “You know, you're in a job where you're exposed to these carcinogens, if you develop a disease secondary to that exposure, you know in my mind you would think that should be covered.”

Chief Brice doesn't think the cancer threat would necessarily keep someone from joining the profession but he thinks cancer awareness should be a priority from day one of a firefighter's career.

Oregon Fire chief Paul Mullen says the bill would help firefighters settle claims quicker and save money for their families. He thinks the bill will eventually be approved.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.