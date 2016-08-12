Investigators look for men who robbed bank disguised as women - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Investigators look for men who robbed bank disguised as women

FBI investigators are searching for two men they say robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Great Lakes Credit Union on Sylvania Avenue in Sylvania around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say two men disguised as women demanded money from the tellers and said they had a weapon.

The men fled the scene in an older model tan/gold SUV.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Sylvania Police Department at 419-885-8900. 

