One year later: Officer receives new K9 in remembrance of Falko

One year ago today, Officer Falko was killed in the line of duty while protecting his partner Officer Samantha Snowberger.

Through this enormous loss came an outpouring of support from the community.

Falko has been honored and memorialized in so many ways, including a fundraiser to strengthen TPD's K9 unit in his memory.

"It's been amazing. I don't think we could understand what the community, the support we would get from the community, it has been amazing," said Lt. Brian Twining with TPD's K9 unit.

And through tragedy came Officer Snowberger's new partner Okal. He is a donation that is helping her through the healing process.

"Sam, Officer Snowberger has a new dog, Okal and her focus has to be on training him and getting them as a team up to speed, so they can provide a high level of service for the community," said Lt. Twining.

The department decided to forgo a memorial service to mark the somber occasion.

