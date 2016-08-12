Artist come together for 12th annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair

The 12th annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair kicks off Saturday morning in Perrysburg.

More than 130 artists and artisans will all come together at the Town Center at Levis Commons for the event.

Hours:

Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Featured work will include jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass and more. Find a full list of exhibitors here.

The fair also offers family fun with a free children’s art activity center from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Toledo School for the Arts students will help kids with a variety of art activities. Face painting will also be done at no charge.

Map of Event:

Directions:

From the North: Take I-75 South to I-475 North/US-23 North via Exit #192, toward Maumee/Ann Arbor/US-20-Truck. End at 1-475 and Dixie Highway / 25.

From the South: Take OH-64 toward South Main Street/Oh-25. Merge onto I-75 North toward Toledo. Merge onto I-475 North/US-23 North via Exit #192 – on the left – toward Maumee/Ann Arbor. End at I-475 and Dixie Highway / 25.

From the East: OH-163 onto OH-51, to OH-795/CR-66. Continue to follow OH-795. Turn right onto South St./OH-795. Continue to follow OH-795 West. Turn left to take the I-75 South ramp toward Dayton. Stay straight to go onto ramp. Merge onto I-75 South. Merge onto I-475 North/US-23 North via Exit #192 toward Maumee/Ann Arbor/US-20-Truck. End at I-475 and Dixie Highway / 25.

From the West: I-80 East/I-90 East toward Toledo. Merge onto I-75 South via Exit #64/4A toward Dayton. Merge onto I-475 North/US-23 North via Exit #192 toward Maumee/Ann Arbor/US-20-Truck. End at I-475 and Dixie Highway / 25.



Find more information on the fair here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.