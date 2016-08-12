Barefoot at the Beach fundraiser kicks off Saturday

Fifth Third Bank is hosting the annual Barefoot at the Beach fundraiser at Maumee Bay State Park this weekend.

More than 1,600 barefoot guests are expected to attend.

The funds will go towards supporting life changing programs at local Boys & Girls Clubs in Toledo.

WTOL 11's very own Emilie Voss, will be emceeing the event Saturday night starting at 6 p.m.

Find more information here.

