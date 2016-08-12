Woman in deputy crash released from hospital, faces theft warrant out of Wood County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The woman involved in a chase that ended in a crash on I-475 Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Lucas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bill Talbot says 22-year-old Jacqueline Wagoner was released from the University of Toledo Medical Center sometime Thursday.

Talbot says she was not under police guard, but UTMC security was keeping an eye on her.

Wagoner is wanted on a theft warrant out of Wood County.

Holland police were attempting to stop her Wednesday afternoon when she fled.

Police chased her Chevy Suburban South on US 23/I-475 .

Wagoner then rammed into the sheriff's deputy's cruiser several times while crossing the bridge over the Maumee River.

The accident disabled Wagoner's car and police were able to arrest her.

The deputy was held for observation at UTMC and released Thursday.

Wagoner is not facing any charges related to the crash.

