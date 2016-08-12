Woman in deputy crash released from hospital, faces theft warran - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman in deputy crash released from hospital, faces theft warrant out of Wood County

Jacqueline Wagoner, 22 (Source: Wood County Justice Center) Jacqueline Wagoner, 22 (Source: Wood County Justice Center)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The woman involved in a chase that ended in a crash on I-475 Wednesday has been released from the hospital.  

Lucas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bill Talbot says 22-year-old Jacqueline Wagoner was released from the University of Toledo Medical Center sometime Thursday. 

Talbot says she was not under police guard, but UTMC security was keeping an eye on her. 

Wagoner is wanted on a theft warrant out of Wood County. 

Holland police were attempting to stop her Wednesday afternoon when she fled. 

Police chased her Chevy Suburban South on US 23/I-475 .

Wagoner then rammed into the sheriff's deputy's cruiser several times while crossing the bridge over the Maumee River. 

The accident disabled Wagoner's car and police were able to arrest her.

The deputy was held for observation at UTMC and released Thursday. 

Wagoner is not facing any charges related to the crash. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly