Board says attorneys can't help Ohio marijuana businesses

An Ohio board that oversees attorney conduct says attorneys aren't allowed to help someone establish a legal medical marijuana-related business in the state because using, growing and selling marijuana remains a federal crime.

The advisory opinion released Thursday by the state Supreme Court's Board of Professional Conduct also says Ohio attorneys aren't legally permitted to use medical marijuana.

The Ohio Legislature passed a bill in May that allows people with a doctor's prescription to inhale marijuana vapor to treat some chronic illnesses. Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) signed the bill into law, but it's expected to take months before medical marijuana is available to patients.

Attorneys sought the opinion to determine whether a law barring employers from disciplining professionals from working with marijuana businesses applies to lawyers.

