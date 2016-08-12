Toledo residents respond to progress on city's mill and fill project

Some of Toledo's worst residential streets have been getting some TLC this summer, and the work is nearly complete.

"I'm not really going to complain only because of the fact that it was bad, the road was horrible, and they did take care of the worst parts of the road, so it was a plus," said Mike Bungee.

Bungee says he's thankful something was done on his street, but frustrated the city can't afford to do more.

And Charly Dominique agrees.

"I mean, ours looks good in front of our house, but if you look at two thirds of 'em, I don't think they repaired anything too major," he said.

While Dominique says he would vote for a levy to fix the streets, Bungee says no way - he wants the city to check its own wallet.

"My household, I've had to tighten my belt, I think the city can do it too, and I'm surviving, and I'm getting done everything I want to get done. I think the city can do the same thing," said Bungee.

Dave Welch with Streets Bridges and Harbor says they haven't had a lot of money for streets, but the work his crews have been able to get done will help neighborhoods.

"To become a little bit more drivable, it extends the life of those roads, so it's a plus, people see it, and they recognize it's a good benefit," said Welch.

At city council's last meeting, a little more than $100,000 was approved for mill and fill and crack sealing.

Welch says that money will go to the residential street repair program.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.