Progress being made to Toledo Memorial Garden

It has been almost 15 years since the 9/11 terrorists attack on our country, and as a community we're still honoring those brave first responders.

After breaking ground in May, the 9/11 first responders last memorial in Toledo Memorial Park has made quite a bit of progress. WTOL 11 stopped by Thursday to see how the work is going.

"We poured a foundation of about seventy yards of concrete, it's an octagon. Around the octagon is then wrapped with granite niches that will be there to honor our fallen first responders," said Jeff Clegg, Toledo Memorial Park President.

The memorial is expected to be finished sometime this fall.

