1 dead, 5 hurt after van carrying HS water polo team crashes

Five air ambulances were called out to the scene of a multi-injury crash at State Route 65 and State Route 281 late Friday morning.

A passenger van and a truck carrying sand collided just after 10 a.m.

Dillin Choiw, 23, of Anna Ohio was driving a tractor trailer semi southbound on State Route 65.

Vicki Fisher, 45 of Columbus was driving a passenger van heading west on State Route 281, stopping for the posted stop sign. Fisher failed to yield at the right away and pulled out in front of the tractor trailer semi.

Choiw's semi-truck hit the passenger side of the van, sending both vehicles in a ditch at the corner of the intersection.

The van was carrying the Worthington Kilbourne High School girl's water polo team and family members.

Passengers in the van were identified as Courtney Fisher, 19, Betsey Fisher, 17, Melanie Fisher, 14, Samantha Fink, 15, and Sydney Zullich, 14, all of Columbus.

First responders confirm Courtney Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers are severely injured and were flown to Toledo area hospitals.

According to a statement released from the school, the team was on their way to an out-of-town tournament.

Dear Worthington Kilbourne High School Parents, Thomas Worthington and Worthington Kilbourne High School water polo teams were traveling to an out-of-town tournament this morning. Unfortunately, there was a serious automobile accident with a van carrying WKHS girls and family members. We do not know the condition of those in that van, but we do know there were life-threatening injuries. At this time, our district crisis response team has been mobilized. We will have school counselors available to work with students and families. We are in the process of ensuring that our families involved are getting the support and resources that they need. We will keep you posted as we get more information. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.

