Health officials: Woman bitten by bat with rabies in Ohio

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a bat that was infected with rabies bit a woman in southwest Ohio.

Clermont County health officials say the bat was discovered in the woman's Batavia home and captured for testing by the state Department of Health. Officials say the woman is undergoing treatment and is expected to recover.

The rabies case is the first in the county since 2013, when it was also discovered in a bat.

Rabies is rare in the country, but it almost always results in death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says rabies only accounts for one or two human deaths per year.

The CDC says humans who do succumb to the virus normally do so because they weren't aware they were exposed to it.

