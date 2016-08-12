Ohio mother sentenced to 5 years in toddler's heroin death

An Ohio mother has been sentenced to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the heroin-related death of her 14-month-old daughter.

Erica Maria Barley was charged after her daughter, Annabella Sagstetter, died last year from ingesting fentanyl-laced heroin at what authorities say was a drug house in Columbus.

Defense attorney Mark Collins says the 33-year-old Barley was in the "dark grasps" of her addiction when she took the child into a drug house to buy drugs.

Collins says Barley understands she must take responsibility and pay her debts to society. Barley faced up to 11 years in prison.

Fentanyl-laced heroin is partly responsible for record numbers of overdose deaths in Ohio.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.