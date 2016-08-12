Lucas Co. Health Dept. holds Back-to-School Blast

We're tracking all the local school stories plus tips on how to get ready for school without breaking the bank.

Keeping your kids safe throughout the school year - that's the goal of a Back-to-School Blast at the Lucas County Health Department.

This is the second year for the event, which is open to Lucas County residents.

The Back-to-School Blast will offer back to school physicals, immunizations, dental exams and eye exams. Other agencies in the community will also be on hand, including Toledo Police and Fire. There will also be fun activities on hand for the kids.

"The main benefit is it's a one-stop shop and they can get all the back-to-school immunizations they are required, they can get their back-to-school or sports physical that's needed, they can get a dental and vision exam, a birth certificate if that is necessary," said Shannon Lands with the Lucas County Health Department.

The health department is expecting hundreds of kids to come by with their parents. And this year their doing even more. Not only will your child be able to get an exam, but new moms will also be educated on breastfeeding instruction and support, provided by the WIC mobile unit. The unit will also provide healthy food demonstrations, showing parents how to make healthy meals for low prices.

"It's not something that we can do all the time at the department, but we have so many good programs and events that we are trying to promote more and more in the community," said Lands.

She says parents interested in taking advantage of the event are asked to bring records of their kid's shots, a photo ID and proof of insurance. But don't worry, if you don't have insurance, you have another option.

"If you do not have insurance, we have care navigators on site that can sign folks up onsite for insurance," said Lands.

The department says they'll also have physicals available, along with dental and vision clinics.

Head to the health department downtown for the big event. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and wraps up at 3 p.m.

