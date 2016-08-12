Back to School: Active shooter response training being taught to faculty

We're tracking all the local school stories plus tips on how to get ready for school without breaking the bank.

In light of the recent shootings across the nation, schools in the area are requesting to receive active shooter response training now more than ever before. And the Toledo Police Department has been instrumental in providing that training to faculty.

The active shooter response training they provide to the public involves giving them options that allow them to improve survivability and reduce casualties.

According to Lieutenant Phillip Cook, who received his training from the ALICE Training Institute that trains not only law enforcement but civilians as well in active shooter response, civilians often times end up being the heroes in these situations.

He says these scenarios unfold quickly and it takes time for law enforcement to arrive on scenes, so civilians are left to handle the situation until police get there.

"If a threat is in your immediate environment and you cannot lock down and you cannot evacuate, you may have to do things that improve your survivability that involve physically confronting that type of threat," said Lt. Cook.

Lt. Cook says schools in the area are trained on how to handle fire drills and other weather related emergencies, but now they're getting equipped with knowledge about how to deal with active shooter response.

So far, there have not been any recorded incidents of school shootings in our area, but since Sandy Hook happened in December 2012, Lt. Cook says his department has received more requests from schools for this type of training.

ALICE training was founded in the year 2000, and like Lt. Cook that’s where some members of the Toledo Police Department received active shooter response training. Other members of TPD got their training at Owens Community College, at their Emergency Preparedness Center.

ALICE training can be offered to any person, not necessarily only law enforcement. It's a two-day training process at the Institute. The tactical approach for law enforcement is what's being taught at Owens Community College and the ALICE training offers more civilian-type training.

He says these types of situations are very dynamic and the unfolding sure periods of time extremely violent.

According to Lt. Cook, it’s hard to tell beforehand who is going to be an active shooter. The Department of Justice, private mental health vendors and the U.S. Secret Service have all tried to pinpoint the ingredients that an active shooter has, but they have not been able to do that.

"There's commonalities on how they prepare, how they execute what happens afterward, their stages that are common, but to be able to definitively say this person has all the ingredients to be the next one, that hasn't happened yet, we don't know," he said.

First and foremost he instructs schools to evacuate a situation when possible and when necessary mitigate the shooter to reduce civilian casualties.

