Perry's Monument closes for repairs next season

Enjoy the gorgeous views at Put-in-Bay while you can! Perry's Monument will not open for next season.

The park's superintendent says the monument needs repairs.

It's been about 30 years since the 352-foot tall memorial received extensive work.

Work will close the rotunda and observation deck.

The project will cost about $3 million.

