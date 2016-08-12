Perry's Monument closes for repairs next season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perry's Monument closes for repairs next season

(Source: NationalParks.org) (Source: NationalParks.org)
PUT-IN-BAY (WTOL) -

Enjoy the gorgeous views at Put-in-Bay while you can! Perry's Monument will not open for next season. 

The park's superintendent says the monument needs repairs.

It's been about 30 years since the 352-foot tall memorial received extensive work. 

Work will close the rotunda and observation deck. 

The project will cost about $3 million. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly