Water main break in Maumee causes mess, no major traffic issues

A water main break caused a bit of a mess in Maumee Friday morning.

It happened on Harrison Street, but did not cause any major traffic issues.

"And it was just poring, you can see how far it went... But at least now we have some sandbags up there to keep it from coming down our driveway," said nearby resident Dresden Hornsby.

"He wanted to get his sled out... But by the time they got the sleds out, they had shut down and calmed down the waterfall unfortunately so, no luck for you right?" Aubrey Hornsby said to his son. "But you tried."

City crews have since fixed the water main, and say no boil advisory in needed because the repair was done under pressure.

