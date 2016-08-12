Firefighter injured at house fire in Northwood

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Northwood Friday morning.

It happened on Oregon Road and Dillrose Drive, not far from Owens Community College.

WTOL 11 is told one firefighter fell down the stairs at the home and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The woman living in the home was also able to get out safe, along with her dog.

The Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard says they received the call around 6 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, flames could be seen coming from the basement.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a dehumidifier, which then caught the laundry on fire.

The Chief says there will be permanent smoke damage to the rest of the home, but most importantly, everyone was able to get out safely.

Brentwood and Farnstead along Oregon Road are closed and are expected to open back up soon.

Tune into WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.