Judge gives Flint officials 90 days to decide trash pickup

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A Genesee County judge has given Flint's mayor and the city council 90 days to reach an agreement on trash collection.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2aFrGs2) that Circuit Judge Joseph Farah also decided at a hearing Thursday to allow Republic Services to temporarily continue trash pickup.

Mayor Karen Weaver's office has recommended that the city replace Republic Services with Rizzo Environmental Services. The city council has voted to keep Republic.

Republic's contract expired last month.

Farah told both sides Thursday to "take a fresh look at the proposals that are bid for the contract from step one."

Farah is to review the issue on Oct. 31.

Garbage collection was suspended for one day earlier this month until Republic agreed to a temporary deal.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

