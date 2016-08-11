Hillary Clinton presents economic plan in metro Detroit

Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton brought her plan to revive America’s economy to the Detroit area Thursday.

Clinton spoke largely to workers of Futuramic, an automotive and aerospace supplier, focusing mainly on the economy. She drew major contrasts between her plan and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s.

Expressing her excitement to be back in Michigan, Clinton praised the workers for building rockets and nose cones for the F-35 fighter jet.

She said Donald Trump, who laid out his economic plan in Detroit on Monday, didn’t see the success of those workers and the comeback that many parts of Michigan are seeing.

Getting loud cheers several times during her speech, Clinton claimed she had a real plan to create jobs and restore fairness to the economy. She also said her ticket with Vice Presidential nominee Time Jaine will go to bat for working families.

“We will put Americans to work by modernizing our roads and our bridges and our tunnels and railways and our ports and our airports. We are way overdue for this my friends. We are living off the investments made by our parents and grandparents' generations,” said Clinton.

One man who attended the rally told WTOL’s Tim Miller he liked that Clinton was not angry and made her comments in a calm manner. That’s something he feels is needed in this race.

