Toledo mom cheers on son at Olympics in Rio

Erik Kynard has been posting Facebook Live videos from the Olympics in Rio.

He was a high jump silver medalist in the 2012 Olympics in London, and Sunday will compete in the high jump qualifying event. The medal competition is Tuesday night.

"I think he's a little more poised, mature performing on the world stage. I think mentally and physically, he's at the best shape he's been in a long time. He's healthy in both aspects" said Brandynn Adams, Erik's mom.

Erik is a 2009 graduate of Rogers High School. That's where he developed his high jump skills before moving onto Kansas State University and eventually the Olympics.

Toledo Public Schools has organized a red, white and blue tribute to Erik. TPS wants everyone around town to wear red, white and blue and wave American flags.

Businesses are also encouraged to post messages of support like the one at Focus Federal Credit Union on Reynolds Road that reads "Best of Luck Erik Kynard.' It just so happens to be where Erik's mother works.

"I'm a nervous, excited and all over the place mom. Like any other mom, you're excited that your child is living out his dream. You want him to do well," said Adams, who adds Erik is having a good time in Rio, training and staying focused.

"He knows he has his community behind him very much in Toledo, Ohio. Born and raised here. Proud to be able to do this," said Adams.

Erik's mom will not be in Rio, but will host a viewing party as he goes for the gold.

