Two arrested, $12,000 seized in Sandusky Co drug raids

Two arrested, $12,000 seized in Sandusky Co drug raids

(Source: Sandusky Co. Drug Task Force)
Kyle peck (Source: Sandusky Co. Drug Task Force)
Carlos Keys (Source: Sandusky Co. Drug Task Force)
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

Two people have been arrested after two separate drug raids in Sandusky County.

The Sandusky County Drug Task Force raided two homes in Fremont.

Police arrested Kyle Peck at a home in the 1100 block of Algar Street. He was charged with second-degree felony possession of drugs. 

During a raid at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street police arrested Carlos Keys. He is charged with third-degree felony possession of drugs.

Task force members seized hundreds of oxycodone pills, suboxone, steroids, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

A hand gun and more than $12,000 in cash were also taken from the homes. 

Both men are being held in the Sandusky County Jail and will be arraigned in the Fremont Municipal Court.

