Two arrested, $12,000 seized in Sandusky Co drug raids

Two people have been arrested after two separate drug raids in Sandusky County.

The Sandusky County Drug Task Force raided two homes in Fremont.

Police arrested Kyle Peck at a home in the 1100 block of Algar Street. He was charged with second-degree felony possession of drugs.

During a raid at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street police arrested Carlos Keys. He is charged with third-degree felony possession of drugs.

Task force members seized hundreds of oxycodone pills, suboxone, steroids, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A hand gun and more than $12,000 in cash were also taken from the homes.

Both men are being held in the Sandusky County Jail and will be arraigned in the Fremont Municipal Court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.