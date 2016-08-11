Toledo drivers can expect more construction along Central Ave commute

Progress being made in construction zones is going to bring more changes for Toledo drivers.

Starting next week, more changes will be added to the Central Avenue commute.

“Prior to us even starting construction, the area was heavily congested and it was also a major safety concern. It’s been that way for years,” said Theresa Pollick, Ohio Dept. of Transportation.

Crews will be adding new lanes to Central Avenue, which will hopefully cut down commute time.

“We’re going to have one, single signal that is going to control both of the interchange ramps, coming off of northbound and southbound, so that’s going to help traffic flow a lot better," said Pollick.

Moving traffic from one bridge to another, new detours are expected to take effect as soon as next Friday.

“We’re about a week and a half, two weeks ahead of schedule, which is great news. But what that means is that we also have ramp closures and big traffic changes coming to the Central Avenue area at I-475," said Pollick.

ODOT is urging drivers to pay attention and follow signs if you’re traveling in the area.

