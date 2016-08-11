FOUND: Missing 10-year-old from Bairdstown has been located

The Wood County Sheriff's Office has located 10-year-old Zachary Reilly of Bairdstown.

Police say he was found around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bairdstown Road.

Police say the boy went missing around 3:35 p.m Thursday.

Multiple agencies are assisted in the search, including Bloomdale Fire and EMS, North Baltimore Fire and EMS, Cygnet Fire. The Bowling Green and Findlay Posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Bowling Green police department used a Plane and K-9 to assist with the search efforts.

Police say the boy has been found and is safe.

