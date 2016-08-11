Nearly 2 years later, downtown I-75 widening project near completion

Construction on I-75 in downtown Toledo has become a regular part of our daily commutes, but that's all about to change.

When construction started on the freeway in downtown Toledo, the project was estimated to take two years to complete.

Nearly two years later, if you drive downtown you’ll see construction efforts seem to be right on schedule.

Brand new lanes and ramps will be a huge relief for Toledo drivers. Crews say all that’s left to complete is a final coating of pavement and some striping, and the orange cones will be gone.

"It’s going to be great for Toledo drivers because we have two other work zones just north of this particular construction area, so we're very happy to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the I-75 construction in downtown Toledo,” said Theresa Pollick of ODOT.

All lanes of I-75 are expected to be open between the end of August and early September.

