Coaches proactive about keeping players cool during extreme humidity

With temperatures over 90 degrees and extreme humidity, it can be hot for the average person outside. Add football gear and two-a-day rigorous football practices to the mix, and that could lead to some problems.

David Hamen, Whitmer High School Head Athletic Trainer, says the telltale sign of dehydration he looks for during practice is if a player is lethargic, with dry, hot skin.

“If they are really, really bad, we would definitely take them inside, get them into cooler temperatures and some ice water. Whatever we need to do to lower that temperature as quick as possible”, said Hamen.

He says it's a team effort between the coaches and training staff to make sure they are being proactive about keeping players safe and cool.

"They're monitoring the players water in-take all day, making sure they are drinking enough, getting enough breaks, and enough cool down time” said Hamen.

In order to reduce the temperature for these guys, the team only practices in full pads during their first practice in the morning.

"In the second practice right now, because of the heat and stuff, we have changed it up, they are out of their shoulder pads. Most of them are in just jerseys and helmets," said Hamen.

Trainers and coaches will remain vigilant, watching their athletes throughout these two-day practices for the next 10 days while in the summer heat.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.