Police release name of south Toledo shooting suspect

The Toledo Police Department posted video of a shooting that happened Thursday on its Facebook page Friday. (Source: Toledo Police Department - Facebook)

Toledo police have released the name of a suspect in a recent shooting on Brighton Avenue.

Demario Hand, 17, is wanted for felonious assault. Police issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday, one week from the day four shootings took place on that same street.

Police are still unsure if the shootings are related, but are hoping to talk to the suspect to clear that up.

Last Friday, police released a video of one of the shootings to their Facebook page in hopes of getting a lead in the case.

"I know the video was graphic as far as the shooting but I just hope someone can identify the subject in that video,” said Captain David Mueller.

The shooting in the video happened on Thursday just before 6 p.m. Police found several shell casings, a gun and did charge another teen with discharge of a weapon.

The video also shows two men walking on the sidewalk, both of them wearing hoodies.

At this point police are not ruling anything out, including the possibility that these shootings could have been fueled by a gang rival.

"We’re in constant contact with our gang unit to also help us ID those subjects but we confer with them on a daily basis on possible gang involvement,” said Captain Mueller

It is still unknown if anyone was actually shot.

Hand is 5' 10", about 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Hand is, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

