Hundreds beat the heat for Toledo Zoo Senior Safari

The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of senior citizens from enjoying the annual Senior Safari at the Toledo Zoo.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., anyone over 60 years old got free parking and admission to the zoo.

They were also offered lunch, access to golf carts, blood pressure checks, health screenings and live music from the Hepcat Revival Band.

Forty-five vendors were also on hand offering a plethora of information.

But the real story of the day – the heat!

Usually the Senior Safari is held in September, but because of upcoming construction at the zoo, it had to be bumped up.

Despite the heat, the zoo was packed with a lively bunch!

“It’s hot, yes it is! But you know what? We keep on coming back!” said Sally Porter, who wasn’t going to let the weather stop her.

The zoo’s Senior Safari is a partnership with the Area Office of Aging.

And WTOL's own Jerry Anderson was emcee of the event… which he said was well worth the heat!

